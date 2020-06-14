It may have been more than 50 years ago, but Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell were telling the truth.
In 1968, the duo released a song that shot to the top of the soul charts, and ultimately landed in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. It ended up being a timeless hit, one that has continued to find its way into pop culture during the subsequent five decades. Perhaps you’ve heard it a time or two (or 100). It was “Ain’t Nothing Like the Real Thing.”
The song crossed my mind recently, and I couldn’t help but hum a bit of it by memory. But, funnily enough, the song and its instantly recognizable chorus came to my mind as I considered the truth of its very title. Because, as we’ve learned quite well in the last few months, there really ain’t nothing like the real thing.
Because, let’s be honest, the real thing sure beats the hell out of the virtual thing.
In recent months, as the novel coronavirus pandemic has gripped the nation and, yes, South Carolina, many of us have become all too familiar with the virtual world. The internet — the biggest simultaneous blessing-and-curse that was ever invented — has enabled us to limp along and keep life rolling, even as things have been anything but normal.
Many kids were able to continue school — even when the buildings were closed because of COVID-19 — through virtual learning. (Though we’ve still got a lot of work to do in terms of getting broadband internet access to more of our citizens, particularly across rural South Carolina.)
And, of course, many of us have had countless virtual meetings at our jobs since March, many of which are continuing even as businesses are “reopening” (more on that in a minute). I’m not ashamed to admit that, until a few months ago, I was completely unfamiliar with Zoom. Literally, I don’t think I’d ever heard of it. But like many in certain sectors of the workforce, I’ve now become quite well-versed in the video conferencing app. It’s a pretty neat trick. For what it’s worth, for all the things “Back to the Future Part II” got wrong about the “future” — I’m looking at you, hoverboards — it did a pretty decent job of nailing video phone calls.
But I admit I’m growing a bit tired of this current virtual reality, and pretending that it’s the same as interacting with real people, live and in-person.
I know many camps for kids this summer are, rather than gathering in the traditional sense, instead hosting “virtual” camp. My daughter is set to attend “virtual” Bible school through our church coming up soon. And, to be clear, I get it. This is a moment where it’s better to be safe than sorry, and I appreciate the various organizations for trying to continue some programming for the youngsters, even virtually. But it’s different, to be sure.
And, of course, we’ve seen various virtual performances from musical and other artists who have been unable to perform for live audiences amid the pandemic. Back in late April, you might remember there was a big benefit concert, broadcast on a Saturday night across all the major networks, in which a number of notable artists played. Included were the Rolling Stones, who performed from their individual living rooms. It was cool to see, no doubt, but paled in comparison to a true concert performance, a fact that was particularly driven home for me, as I had tickets to see the Stones on July 1 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. That concert, obviously, has now been postponed. The virtual performance during the April benefit was neat and all, but, as Marvin and Tammi sang, there ain’t nothing like the real thing.
Now, with all of that said, we are clearly not out of the woods in regard to the pandemic. As I’m certain you’ve read, positive cases of COVID-19 have been on a sharp rise in South Carolina in the last couple weeks, and despite the social and financial imperative for reopening, the need to be careful is perhaps as important as ever. Let’s all do our part, please. I will if you will. Wash and sanitize your hands. Wear a mask if you go out to the store. Be mindful of your social distance.
While I know we all want to be fully back to the “real thing,” we can keep up the virtual reality, where need be, for a little bit longer.