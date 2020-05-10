Well, this will be different.
The coronavirus pandemic has altered life in so many ways that didn’t seem imaginable just a few months ago. Schools have shuttered, with teachers and children forced to find a way to keep learning going at a distance. Parents have been chased from their offices and are working from home, assuming they are lucky enough to have held on to their jobs through the crisis. Frontline workers — doctors, nurses, first responders, garbage collectors, grocery clerks and stockers, restaurant employees and many others — are having to discover new ways to keep safe and healthy as they feel the weight of a nervous nation leaning on them.
It’s been a time of “firsts,” at least in many of our lifetimes, and that is likely to continue in the days and weeks to come, as we begin trying to resume some semblance of normalcy at a time when COVID-19 continues to spread across the nation. The near future will bring us high school graduations with strict limitations and guidelines for public health. There are NASCAR races on the schedule soon, but they’ll take place without fans in the stands. Eventually we’ll get to a place where barber shops and salons will reopen in the Palmetto State, but you can guess there will likely be safeguards required to do so. There’s nothing that says “personal touch” like a hair stylist suited up like those government scientists at the end of “E.T.”
Indeed, these are unusual times. And today will likely be, for many, an unusual kind of day.
It’s Mother’s Day, the Pandemic Edition.
Now, I may have shocked some of you just now. With everything that’s been going on, I realize there are a couple readers who might have let Mother’s Day slip their mind. Don’t worry, you can still rally. Just go put on your hazmat suit and head to the store. I’m not promising what you might find on the shelves at this late hour, but some flowers and a card still go a surprisingly long way. And if you happen to stumble across a can of Lysol and some paper towels, you might be amazed how well your mom would receive those.
Certainly, this won’t be a Mother’s Day like we’ve had in the recent past. The coronavirus has pushed normally crowded churches into online services. While Gov. Henry McMaster has lifted restrictions on outdoor and patio options, indoor dining at restaurants — which would normally be packed for brunch and lunch on Mother’s Day — is still off-limits.
And, most pressingly for some folks, the opportunity to see their mom today just isn’t practical, particularly if their mother is elderly or has health conditions that are especially worrisome in the time of COVID-19. I know that some people are quite cavalier about “reopening” and charging back into the “normal” world. But, be careful today. You want mom to be here next Mother’s Day, too.
I’m planning to meet my Mom today, but it will be different. We’ve promised to keep our distance, and we’re going to have a picnic lunch outdoors. There won’t be the usual hugs and kisses and all of that. We’ll get back to that soon enough. But for now, we will enjoy each other’s company safely, and I can’t wait to see her. Some people have a way of lifting you, like the light of the sun. That’s my Mom.
What’s interesting is that there has perhaps not been a time when mothers should be more celebrated. In these last couple months, many moms have worked tirelessly to keep jobs going from a distance, while also suddenly becoming de facto homeschool instructors. Dads have been critical, too, for certain. But let’s be real: Your mom has always been the glue. The one we turn to for wisdom, for encouragement, for help. And, certainly, for comfort in uncertain times. And these, my friends, are uncertain times.
This isn’t a normal Mother’s Day. But it is an important one. Give her a call. Go see her if you can do so safely and responsibly.
We need moms now, more than ever.