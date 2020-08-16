My wife’s already thinking about the annual photo. But it will be a little different this year.
We’re well into August at this point, and that, of course, signals the return to school for youngsters across the state. And at our house — and in many others, judging by a scroll through my social media feeds — a return to school also means a return of the “first day of school” photo.
You’ve certainly seen such pictures. If you have Facebook they’re unavoidable this time of year. Brothers and sisters in new clothes and fresh haircuts, with bulky backpacks slung over their shoulders, posing for shots while in varying stages of emotional well-being. Some are clearly joyous and chomping at the bit to get back in class, while others display a countenance that suggests they are being marched off to 10 years of hard labor. More than a few simply wear an expression that says, “Come on, Mom, snap the photo. We’re gonna be late.”
We’re a “first day of school photo” household. My wife wouldn’t have it any other way. At the beginning of each school year, she gets a piece of poster board for my daughter, Charley, to hold in the photo, and adorns it with the date and a message that it’s our daughter’s first day of a given grade. She’s been doing it since Charley was in preschool. Charley’s headed into middle school this year — sixth grade — which means she’s getting to the age where she’s probably not going to put up with these first day photo sessions much longer. But, for now, her Mom remains insistent, so the tradition continues.
But we’ve joked this year’s first day of school photo will be surrounded by a different set of circumstances. Each year leading up to this one, our routine has been to have Charley pose for a pic on the front steps — sometimes with the dog lurking somewhere in the frame — and we fire off a number of shots on our smartphones. The process usually takes entirely too long, and by the time we wrap up, it’s become necessary to dash to the car and race to school in an attempt to make it there before the bell rings.
On my daughter’s first day this year, however, the process will be different. This time around, we’ll get the requisite photos and, rather than sprinting to the car and burning rubber for the school building, she’ll just casually stroll back in the house and log on to her laptop computer.
Such is the return to school in the age of COVID-19.
As you are by now abundantly aware, seemingly each school district across the state of South Carolina has its own spin (or spins) on bringing kids back for instruction. My daughter will be part of a “hybrid” model, doing three days a week of online, virtual class, mixed with two days of in-person instruction at the middle school. Will it work? We’ll see. We’re all going through this together, for the first time.
Of course, first day photo routines aren’t the only thing that’s changed as this school year begins. I’m sure your family, like mine, has added face masks to the list of apparel needed for the return to class. I know masks have, for some reason, been a flashpoint of controversy for some, but I’m certain that the kids, particularly those who are a little older, will be using them to make a fashion statement in short order.
And so, a new school year is upon us. Some districts are already going back, others will return later this month. To be certain, there will be bumps in the road, and this will be an academic year unlike any we’ve seen before. Be safe, be smart, be patient and, above all, be kind.
And try not to take too many photos.