It seems like there is a lot of noise in the world today. We are in the beginning of a new decade. We have never had a 2020 before. It has a nice ring to it; maybe that’s because Barbara Walters burned it into the minds of millions of Americans, including myself, on the ABC News Magazine show with the same name.
In 1978, the show’s rocky start smoothed out nicely when veteran newsman Hugh Downs joined the show as host.
Walters joined the show in 1979 and then in 1984 she became and remained the joint co-host with Downs for 15 years.
The thing that so many remember is how she would welcome viewers with, “I’m Barbara Walters and this is 2020”. If you were watching TV for New Year Celebrations 2020, clips of Barbara Walters and those impersonating her iconic delivery of “Welcome to 2020” were plentiful. It was clever and perfect for the moment.
We all have memory triggers. Whatever the reason, for me hearing those words repeated over and over on TV and on social media set into motion a flurry of memories and thoughts about the idea that we are starting not just a new year, but a new decade. After a few days of processing everything floating around in my head, I started to commit to paper these thoughts. Thinking about 12 months is one thing but thinking and planning for 120 months — 10 years — is another thing altogether. Our TV show, Life In The Carolinas, has started its 11th year of broadcast. In December that seemed like a long time, but reflecting on it now, that’s just a little over a decade.
But then again, a decade can be significant. Take the Roaring ‘20s.
They were roaring because they needed to be. Coming out of a world war was not an easy time and we, as the land of the free and home of the brave, needed to do something to bring about as much prosperity and happiness as possible. It was a time of Jazz music, automobiles, bathtub gin and bootleggers. It was a time of political and social change. There was not prosperity for everyone, but the opportunities to prosper were much greater than the decade before.
The big takeaway for me is that it needed to happen, and it did. Many may argue about what was or was not good about it, but at least there was something new to argue about.
It was a decade to remember for sure. Even to this day, I enjoy my visits to the Jazz Room in Charlotte. I like to close my eyes, take in the moment and reflect on the people and music of our past that still stirs our emotions and thus our actions.
Bluegrass and Mountain music hits me the same way. It’s a celebration of evolving history.
And sometimes it’s not a specific decade that’s significant, but an event that occurs throughout, like the Carolinas tradition of the National Hollerin Contest in Spivey Corners.
It started in 1969 and the first titled champion was Leonard Emanuel. Every year after the first it was his standard that everyone strived to meet and beat. The contest received national and international attention and lasted for 47 years before the event was retired.
I will always remember that segment, I had my first and only hollerin’ lesson on camera, I decided to remain the storyteller and not join the competition. But for the people who participated for almost five decades, it was the highlight of the year. I’m not sure what decade thinkers are called but it seems as if I have joined the ranks. I’m starting to like it a lot.