There are so many good things happening all around us. I have said and written the phrase “It’s never a bad time for a good story” so often, it has become a tagline for many of our creative endeavors.
Naturally, I realize that there are unfortunate events and bad things that happen in all our lives from time to time. At times it may seem, and in fact be true, that the bad things seem to be stacking up in an unfair way.
I remember the good fun we had with the starting of the new year and writing about Barbara Walters and the phrase and TV show she became known for, “This is 2020”.
At the time, it brought about a lot smiles and positive comments and many of us have good memories around the sound of how she said the words. I do not need to spend much time pontificating about the obvious elephant in the room. We The People are well aware of the complex nature of 2020.
It is not always easy to focus on the good when so many things are out of balance. However, it is important that we do.
I have been blessed with another birthday this year and if you are reading this you hopefully have as well. That’s a good thing, right?
A new family member arrived this year; she is beautiful and healthy and so it is for thousands of families across the Carolinas. That’s another good thing.
Many of us have endured and survived health issues and learned a few things about better lifestyle habits. That’s good.
Necessity brings about creative inventions and we have seen this in many ways with artists and entertainers of all sorts. We have been invited to get to know entertainers in their homes from there laptops or smartphones. Some we may not have recognized due to a lack of makeup, however, it’s still a good thing.
Many of us have learned how to Zoom and take part in wide-reaching conversations and we have made new friends and colleagues in a whole new way. That’s good.
We have spent a lot of time working on new broadcast segments and specials that were not originally on the schedule. Topics that require far too much time to even be considered are now in the works and will be far reaching. That’s good.
Mural artists such as Michael Brown who recently finished a colorful work with animals relating to the Chatham County, North Carolina area, are prolific in the Carolinas. They and are creating great works of art that enrich our communities. We enjoy the work so much that we are now working on developing and sharing those happy creative stories. That’s good.
We did not have our Apple Festivals in the Carolinas in 2020, however, we have a new episode this fall on the great apple pies that are so popular at our Carolinas Fall festivals.
While it’s true, apple pies may not single-handedly bring about world peace, it is also true that a smile, good memories, nice conversation and a moment of satisfaction can’t hurt.
We have an abundance of good things happening and that is why a reasonable balance is possible and that’s also why “It is never a bad time for a good story”.