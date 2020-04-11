Some things never change, even when the typical stress and complex realities of life are compounded by a global pandemic.
My schedule normally keeps me on the road quite a bit, however because of a medical procedure, I have been spending time at home during my recovery.
At first this was not a problem because of discomfort and medication. Honestly, I did not feel the need to go anywhere, however that would change with the passing of days.
Fortunately, I have family members who encouraged me to follow my doctor’s orders and not overdo it. So, for the most part, that is what I did, and it was during this time that I discovered the wonderment of being home. I begin to take comfort as I turned the pages of old family picture albums.
I relived moments from the past and came to realize that, for the most part, most of us as are the same.
We enjoy coming together to celebrate the special moments like holidays, birthdays, weddings and births. We also love taking pictures of our companion animals, wildlife and the great outdoors in general.
These are the things that make us smile and feel good inside.
With the arrival of spring this year, I have spent a lot of time outside. I’ve been comforted by trees and flowers planted by family members who are no longer with us.
The azaleas are beautiful this year. And just like a well-run factory, the bees and Eastern Tiger Swallowtail butterflies are doing their jobs. It’s always good to see the gentle nature of this grand insect which is also the official state butterfly of South Carolina, Alabama, Delaware and Georgia.
The birds provide a perfectly balanced soundtrack for a relaxing emotional moment with nature. While things may be uncertain, it’s nevertheless still a time of renewed hope.
My niece is expecting her first child in July. She is now in the sisterhood of many who are filled with excitement and worry. This group of brave women are faced with the reality of not having their regular support system fully in place. Family members who would normally be by their side are unable to provide the support they want to.
I’m looking forward to meeting our new summer-born family member. And with just under 4 million babies born in the United States annually, there are a lot of people excited for the same reason. That’s a lot of new lives and new hopes to celebrate. Of that number, approximately 180,000 will be born in the Carolinas.
When we consider the good number of talented and creative people that are nurtured and thrive in the Carolinas, we can all feel confident that we are doing our share to make the world a better place.
I realize that as we deal with a global pandemic, there are many concerns which are wide reaching and significant, however it’s important to take confidence in the good that we are blessed with.
Let us never lose sight of the miracle of life and our ability to overcome. As long as babies are born and the Eastern Tiger Swallowtail appears in the springtime, life indeed continues.