ZF Transmissions announced Thursday a $200 million investment in its North American commercial vehicle transmission manufacturing. The company’s transmission facility is located in Gray Court.
“ZF is a 106-year-old technology leader that has been in the U.S. for many decades, and this investment in U.S. manufacturing of sustainable driveline technology further proves our commitment to the North American commercial vehicle market,” Martin Fischer, president of ZF North America, said in a press release.
The investment is projected to add 500 jobs in the United States. ZF anticipates U.S. production will begin in 2023, according to the release.
Opened in 2012, the 1.68-million-square-foot facility in Gray Court has produced 5.5 million automatic transmissions. Employing 2,200 people, the facility has the capacity to produce 1.2 million transmissions per year.