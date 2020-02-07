A 21-year-old died a few miles from home after a wreck Thursday night in northern Laurens County.
Matthew James Holcolme died after a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of S.C. Highway 418 and Hyman Road, Deputy Coroner Robin Morse said Friday. Holcolme lives along Highway 418.
The state Highway Patrol did not say if weather was a factor in the wreck, which happened 3.8 miles east of Fountain Inn at about 10:30 p.m. The rain had mostly stopped, but the county saw more than 3 inches of rain ahead of the wreck and was under a flood warning at the time.
A 2013 Toyota pickup truck was heading east along S.C. Highway 418 when it went off the left side of the road and struck a sign, then a tree, trooper Joe Hovis said Friday morning.
Holcombe, who was wearing a seat belt, was trapped in the vehicle and had to be mechanically extracted. He driver died at the scene.