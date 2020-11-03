A write-in candidate has won a seat on Greenwood County School District 50's Seat 4, but write-in results were not available Tuesday.
Two candidates announced their intention to run for the seat as write-in candidates following the death of Claude Wright, who served on the school board for 16 years.
Patricia Findley, 42, is the quality assurance manager for hard capsules at Lonza, where she has worked for 15 years. Her husband, Wayne, is a lieutenant with the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office.
Findley has two bachelor's degrees from Clemson University, one in electrical engineering and one in physics.
She has two daughters who attend schools in the district.
Sabrina Conner, 42, is a patient access representative at Self Regional Healthcare where she has worked for five years. A graduate of Emerald High School, she received an associate degree in business administration from Piedmont Technical College and a bachelor's degree in business administration from Limestone College.
She is active in her church, Mt. Zion AME Church in Promised Land, where she works with the youth.