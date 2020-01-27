Traffic slowed at lunchtime Monday on the bypass near Mathis Road, where two vehicles collided, according to officials.
Traffic wasn't blocked, but cars slowed as first responders worked a two-vehicle wreck on Bypass 72 NW near Mathis Road, said Greenwood Police Department Public Information Officer Jonathan Link. EMS personnel were called out to check on someone, but no serious injuries were reported and no one was taken to the hospital.
While officials waited on a wrecker to tow a vehicle, he said traffic in the area would likely slow a bit.