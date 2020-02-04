Officials put Woodfields Elementary School on a lockout at about 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, after a parent reported having a concern about someone in the parking lot, said Greenwood County School District 50 spokesman Johnathan Graves.
The lockout was lifted about five minutes later after law enforcement came out to investigate the complaint. Graves said he didn't have any information on the nature of the parent's concern but said the person in question appeared to have fled when law enforcement arrived.