Anthony “Peanut” Wood will remain on Greenwood County School District 51’s board of trustees with 106 votes, and long-time secondary education teacher Genie McDill will be taking Joey Ward’s seat with 184 votes.
Ware Shoals school board elections were rescheduled from May 12 to July 14 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The poll manager at Ware Shoals' 014 precinct at the town hall said the turnout there was extremely low and only 11 voters had come in by 4 p.m.
There were 443 votes total, so residents of Ware Shoals did come out and vote, especially since there were 10 precincts available.