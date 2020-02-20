While parts of the Upstate are under a winter weather advisory and the mountains of Pickens and Greenville counties could see up to 3 inches of snow today, snow in the Lakelands is more or less a bust.
As of about 8 a.m., the National Weather Service forecasts a slight chance of snow falling in Greenwood between 3 and 4 a.m. Friday, with little to no accumulation expected. Black ice will be a concern Friday morning as temperatures will drop below freezing overnight.
Here's the latest forecast:
"Today
"Rain, mainly after 8am. Temperature falling to around 37 by 3pm. North northeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
"Tonight
"Rain and sleet likely before 3am, then a slight chance of snow between 3am and 4am. Patchy fog before midnight. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 29. North northeast wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation expected."