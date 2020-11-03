Taking nearly three-quarters of the vote, Republican incumbent state Rep. Jay West won reelection to the House District 7 seat.
West was facing Democratic challenger Andrea Bejarano-Robinson.
The district covers portions of Abbeville and Anderson counties.
West, 56, is married and has three sons, and Bejarano-Robinson, 40, is married and has four sons. West has served four years as District 7 representative.
West serves on the Labor, Commerce and Industry committee and the Legislative Oversight committee. He was mayor pro tempore of the Belton City Council before being elected to the state House in 2016. He ran unopposed in 2016. West is an Erskine College alumnus.