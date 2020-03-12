AP-NORC poll: More Americans worry about flu than new virus

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. According to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research released Feb. 20, a wide share of Americans are at least moderately confident in U.S. health officials’ ability to handle emerging viruses, and more express concern about catching the flu than catching the new coronavirus. (NIAID-RML via AP)

 HOGP

Wesley Commons announced it is following recommended protocol by limiting visitors based upon medical necessity in both of its health care facilities.

Measures are being taken to protect the safety of residents during this time of heightened awareness based upon the rapid and deadly spread of the coronavirus through elderly populations, the facility said in a press release.

"We are still serving the Greenwood community, and actively taking admissions, while following the same heightened protocols as are many other post-acute providers in the local, state and national markets that serve people age 65 and older," the release read.

Regarding neighborhood living at Wesley Commons, the facility is strongly discouraging visits at this time, out of an abundance of caution in an attempt to avoid compromising the safety of any residents.

For information, see updates at wesleycommons.org, email info@wesleycommons.org or call 864-227-7397.