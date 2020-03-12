Wesley Commons announced it is following recommended protocol by limiting visitors based upon medical necessity in both of its health care facilities.
Measures are being taken to protect the safety of residents during this time of heightened awareness based upon the rapid and deadly spread of the coronavirus through elderly populations, the facility said in a press release.
"We are still serving the Greenwood community, and actively taking admissions, while following the same heightened protocols as are many other post-acute providers in the local, state and national markets that serve people age 65 and older," the release read.
Regarding neighborhood living at Wesley Commons, the facility is strongly discouraging visits at this time, out of an abundance of caution in an attempt to avoid compromising the safety of any residents.
For information, see updates at wesleycommons.org, email info@wesleycommons.org or call 864-227-7397.