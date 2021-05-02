A 16-year-old is recovering after being injured during a shooting Saturday night.
Greenwood Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said the teen received injuries after being shot at while in his vehicle. Chaudoin said police found several shell casings of different types near Williams Avenue and Crawford Avenue.
“We are sure it was more than one shooter,” Chaudoin said.
Police are retrieving video footage from the area and detectives are following up on potential leads, Chaudoin said.
The teen sustained some injuries from either a grazed bullet or glass from the vehicle. Chaudoin said the teen was able to drive himself to the hospital.