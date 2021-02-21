The driver of a sport-utility vehicle died Sunday after an early morning crash about a mile east of Ninety Six, according to the state Highway Patrol.
Travis S. Ray, 38, of Lake Forest Drive, Waterloo died at about 6:20 a.m. at the scene of the wreck, near 1425 Old Brickyard Road, according to Greenwood County Coroner Sonny Cox.
The wreck happened at about 5:50 a.m. near S.C. Highway 702, when the eastbound 2008 GMC Acadia that Ray was driving went off the left side of the roadway before striking a ditch and a tree, Master Trooper Gary Miller said.
Ray was not wearing a seat belt, and died at the scene, Miller said. The SUV had no other occupants.
The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol and Greenwood County Coroner's Office.