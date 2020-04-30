Ware Shoals experienced a sanitary sewer overflow Thursday at the Honea Path Pump Station on West Main Street, according to a news release from town officials.
The volume of sewage released from the pump isn't known, and crews are working to repair the pump and clean up the spill, the release said. The overflow was caused by the high volume of rainwater infiltration into the sewer line, and the pump being unable to keep up.
Public health agencies have been notified. For information, contact Chris Watts or Town Clerk and Treasurer Randee Beasley at 864-456-7478.