Ware Shoals police are helping search for a woman last seen about a month ago.
Donna Babb, 54, was last seen at 14 Lee St., Ware Shoals, said town Police Chief Bryan Louis. She doesn't live in Ware Shoals but was seen there. A relative of hers called local police and reported Babb missing, Louis said.
Police have received a few tips regarding here whereabouts and are investigating them. The last time she used her cellphone, Louis said it was tracked to near Davis Street in Greenwood.
Anyone who has seen or heard from Babb is urged to call Ware Shoals police at 864-450-9545 or 864-456-7478. Tipsters can also call dispatch at 864-942-8632.