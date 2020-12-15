Ware Shoals is offering a $500 reward to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who vandalized the town’s veterans memorial.
Someone stole an American flag from the memorial, and the remaining flags had been taken down and were on the ground. Police think this happened Sunday night. Town officials said at Tuesday’s council meeting the flags had to be taken to the Greenwood County Veterans Center to be disposed of in a flag burning ceremony, and the town has had to pay to replace the vandalized flags.
Police Chief Bryan Louis said anyone with information on who is responsible for the vandalism can call the police department at 864-456-7444, or town hall at 864-456-7478.