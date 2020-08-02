A head-on crash near Waterloo left a 29-year-old man dead and another person injured.
Jeffery Lee Oliver, of Ware Shoals, died of blunt force trauma at the scene, Laurens County Deputy Coroner Robin Morse said.
The wreck happened at 12:10 a.m. Sunday along Riverfork Road near Old Oak Tree Road.
Oliver was driving north in a 1993 Honda Civic when his vehicle went left of center and collided with a southbound 2009 Mitsubishi Outlander, Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the state Highway Patrol said. The Civic then went off the left side of the road and struck a fence and trees before catching fire.
A passenger in the Outlander was injured and taken to an area hospital, but the vehicle's other three occupants — including a 9-year-old — were not hurt. Bolt said Oliver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected.