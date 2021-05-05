A Ware Shoals High School student was found shortly after 8 a.m. today in a back parking lot of the school with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Ware Shoals Police Chief Bryan Louis said the student is being treated at Self Regional Hospital and is listed in critical condition. Louis said his family has been notified.
The school was put on lockdown during the initial investigation, but has since been put on lockout, meaning students are attending classes but no one can enter or leave the building, Greenwood County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Jeff Graham said in a statement.
Greenwood County School District 51 superintendent Fay Sprouse said in an email that SLED is investigating.
"We have remained in frequent communication with parents regarding this situation, and we remain focused on maintaining a safe learning environment the rest of the school day," Sprouse said.
Louis said more details of the investigation will be released later this morning.
This is a developing story.