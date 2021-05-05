A student at Ware Shoals High School has died after shooting himself in the school's parking lot Wednesday morning.
During a midday press conference, Ware Shoals Police Chief Bryan Louis said the student and a friend arrived late at school, and a school employee approached them.
After he stepped out of the vehicle, an employee noticed a handgun in his waistband and confronted him about it, Louis said. The student then pulled the handgun and shot himself.
The student was unresponsive when responders arrived on scene. He was taken to Self Regional Medical Center where he died.
Louis described it as a small-caliber semiautomatic handgun. He said he had not confirmed how the student got the gun.
The high school was on lockdown for a brief span after the shooting. The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating.
"We're reeling right now because we care about each other," Superintendent Fay Sprouse said. "There have been a lot of prayers today, and a lot of people supporting people and that's the way it should be."
This is a developing story.