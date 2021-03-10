A Ware Shoals house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.
Ware Shoals firefighters got a call at about 1:40 p.m. Tuesday that the house at 27 Green Acres Blvd. was burning, fire Chief Rodney Boyter said. When crews arrived, the house was already burning, and a breeze was pushing and spreading the flames.
Boyter said the yard and a nearby vehicle also caught fire, and firefighters had to work quickly to keep flames from spreading to nearby trees.
Three adults and two children lived in the house, Boyter said, but only one person was home at the time of the fire. No one was injured, and firefighters weren’t able to determine what sparked the blaze. The American Red Cross is helping the residents with financial assistance for their immediate needs.
About 20 firefighters from the Ware Shoals, Greenwood County Fire Service, north and central fire districts, Hodges, Western Laurens, Abbeville, Due West and Donalds fire departments helped battle the flames.