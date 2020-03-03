Election Systems & Software said its ExpressVote Universal Voting System had its first use as the sole statewide voting machine in any election on Saturday in South Carolina.
The result: a smooth election involving more than a half-million ballots.
“The new paper ballot system ran so smoothly, we had all results in and counted by 10 p.m.,” Joseph Debney, executive director of the Charleston County Election Commission, said in a release. “We couldn’t be more thrilled with the process and truly credit our poll workers and managers for their hard work on election day.”
Elections officials in the Lakelands also reported an easy process Saturday as the state saw a 16.33% turnout.
Not mentioned in the company's release was a problem in Richland County. On Saturday, elections officials could not account for 70 absentee ballots, as was first reported by the Post and Courier. Apparently the ballots had stuck together. They were counted Monday.
The ExpressVote system replaced the state’s paperless voting system that had been in place for 15 years. With the new machines, voters select their choices on a touchscreen, and after checking to make sure their votes are all cast correctly, the machine prints a completed ballot that allows voters to see their choices again before inserting the paper ballot into a machine.