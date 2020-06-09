Polls are open until 7 p.m. today as parties nominate their picks for the November election in a slew of races. Here is the latest:
2:30 p.m.
Steady. That's how McCormick County Voter Registration and Election Director Sojourner Jennings describes the day so far.
"It's not as busy as it normally would be on a primary but it is steady," Jennings said.
The only problems McCormick County poll workers have encountered are voters being indecisive about which primary they want to vote in, Jennings said.
_____
2 p.m.
Voters steadily streamed into Greenwood High School throughout Tuesday morning, as they prepared to cast their ballots in the South Carolina primary election.
While the high school usually plays host to a single precinct, the school is hosting a second precinct because of COVID-19 concerns. Voters who usually went to Morningside were redirected to a building near the school's athletic fields.
Phil Lindler, poll manager at the Mimosa Crest precinct that is usually at Morningside, said there hasn't been much confusion regarding the new polling location. Mailers were sent to voters to ensure they knew where to go, and at the Greenwood High polling location manager Troy Drinkard was redirecting voters who mistakenly ended up there.
Lindler had about 42 in-person voters by about 11:20 a.m., while Drinkard said he and his poll workers had seen about 84 voters. The majority of voting was done absentee, Drinkard said, but the high school saw rushes early on in the day.
To accommodate for COVID-19, poll workers wore masks, gloves and had disinfectant at the ready. Voters made their selections on the touch-screen ballot machines using cotton swabs instead of their fingers, and the swabs were then discarded.
"They've thought it all through," Drinkard said. "We've got wipes available, masks and gloves and we've got markers to indicate where people should stand in line."
Voter Kathy Brownhall said she votes in every election, but this time around the Greenwood sheriff's race was her main focus. She said she cast her ballot for Matt Emery, though he wasn't her initial choice.
"I think Matt has a lot of good ideas," she said. "I watched the Index-Journal's forum, actually, and that convinced me. He was the most enthusiastic."
Brownhall did not don a protective mask to vote and said she was absolutely confident in her safety voting amid the pandemic. It was her first time voting on the state's recently acquired, card-based voting machines, and she said the process was much quicker and simpler than she expected.
At nearby Pinecrest Elementary School, poll manager Barry Edwards said he thought voters appeared to be coming out in higher numbers than in previous primaries. He also said people had been compliant with COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines, and that things were running smoothly there. They had seen 62 voters by about 11:40 a.m.
Outside the G. Frank Russell Technology Center, Republican candidate for state Senate 10th District seat Billy Garrett checked on poll workers to see if they had everything they needed. Garrett appears on the ballot in the 10th District opposite Republican contender Brian Hope, and the winner of that race will face Democratic incumbent Floyd Nicholson.
"I'm going to every poll; I've been to all of them in McCormick and south Greenwood," Garrett said.
Garrett said he had staff checking on polling spots in Abbeville and Saluda as well. He's excited for the results of his race and said he and Hope had spoken and no matter who wins, they'll support each other moving forward. Garrett was wearing a cloth mask branded as his own campaign merchandise, but he wore the mask inside-out so he wouldn't show any campaign materials at a polling site.
Inside, poll manager Patricia Rickenbaker said voters at the technology center usually cast their ballots at Ashley House, but again were made to move to avoid potentially exposing the elderly to the coronavirus.
"It's been a little awkward for people trying to find us, but the facilities here have been excellent," she said.
The technology center had seen 66 voters by about 12:15 p.m.
____
7 a.m.
Polls opened across the state as voters decide who will get each party's nod in a number of contests. To find out where you vote and who is on your ballot, visit info.scvotes.sc.gov/eng/voterinquiry/VoterInformationRequest.aspx?PageMode=VoterInfo.