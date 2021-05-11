Ray Jackson won another term on Greenwood County School District 52’s Board of Trustees, according to preliminary vote tallies.
“I’m just excited to be able to continue being a part of great district,” Jackson said. “Being able to make sure our kids are taken care of, our teachers and staff are taken care. Just excited to be able to continue that.”
Jackson bested two challengers, Amy Holley Ashley and DeMarco Williams, in Tuesday’s election.
Jackson received 156 votes to Ashley’s 119 and Williams’s 5 votes, according to unofficial results from Greenwood County Voter Registration and Elections director Connie Moody.
Jackson, 54, has been a part of Ninety Six since the fifth grade. Jackson and his wife, Donna, had four children go through District 52 and a grandchild who is about to start kindergarten at Ninety Six Primary School. He works in community health at Self Regional Healthcare. He has served for two terms on District 52’s board and wants to make sure the staff and students safe at the schools.
Ashley said her bookkeeping experience as a 21-year employee at Greenwood CPW will benefit District 52. A 1997 graduate of Ninety Six High School, Ashley grew up in Ninety Six and decided to run because she was unhappy with the Board’s decision to remain on a hybrid or virtual schedule during the worst of the pandemic. She has two children, one who graduated from Ninety Six High School and one who is a ninth-grader there. Ashley works as a treasurer for the Miracle League, a baseball league for children with special needs.
Williams, 23, is running to empower a younger generation. A 2016 graduate of Ninety Six High Schools, he works as a mentor for Deshaun Williams Industries, where he teaches financial literacy to young people, and as a full-time security officer. Williams said he wants to see the district run efficiently with a focus on protecting staff and students. Williams has run for a seat on the school board two times.