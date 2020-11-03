With about 60% of the vote as of 9:30 p.m., Dennis Kelly was elected again to serve as Greenwood County's top law enforcer.
Kelly received more than 17,700 votes by then, while nearly 11,700 ballots were cast for Tony Davis with 88% of precincts reporting, according to unofficial results from the state election commission.
"First I'd like to thank God for the opportunity to serve the citizens of Greenwood, but I'd like to thank Gov. McMaster for his support and endorsement," Kelly said. "I'd like to thank my family, they've been through a lot of stress over the past year with the campaign, and they've stuck with me."
Kelly was with his family and a number of sheriff's office employees at Howard's on Main, watching election results come in. He said he looked forward to another four years of service, and thanked the supporters who helped put up campaign signs and spread the word.
Both candidates have served as Greenwood County's sheriff, Kelly as the incumbent, and Davis as a two-term sheriff first elected in 2008.
Kelly was elected in 2016 with more than three decades as a state Highway Patrol trooper, overseeing Troop 3 and retiring as a lieutenant over the officers working in the Lakelands.
During his administration, Kelly sought to connect with the community by being personally involved in civic and advocacy groups. He reached out to residents through community update meetings, sharing information with residents and asking them about concerns in their neighborhoods.
Davis has nearly four decades of law enforcement experience, and served in the U.S. Marine Corps in Vietnam. Starting as a Greenwood County deputy in 1975, he would go on to lead the office for eight years, but lost a bid for a third term in the 2016 primary.
This year, Davis ran unopposed as the Democratic challenger, while Kelly faced three contenders for the Republican nomination. The others, former Greenwood County deputies Chad Cox, Matt Emery and John Long, each left the office during Kelly's administration.
Emery resigned from his position as a school resource officer to run for sheriff. Cox resigned after being assigned to investigating detention center contraband cases after a decade in the drug enforcement unit.
Long resigned in 2017 after Kelly put him on leave pending the outcome of a state investigation into allegations he bought items for the office through a business he partly owned. Prosecutors said there was insufficient evidence to support criminal charges, and state law enforcement officials placed him on probation and required him to take an ethics course.