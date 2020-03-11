Hand sanitizer might kill 99.9% of germs, but at some area stores sanitizers are on 0% of shelves.
Terry Sinclair was stocking shelves Tuesday at the Dollar General where she works as assistant manager, and she said customers have been asking about hand sanitizer, rubbing alcohol and various cleaning products, all out of concern for preventing the possible spread of the coronavirus.
“We’ve been out of masks and sanitizer for over a week, and we’re just about to run out of the Lysol wipes and the Lysol spray,” she said.
She said the store gets weekly supply shipments and the truck delivering new merchandise was there Tuesday afternoon. While she hoped the stock came with new bottles of hand sanitizer, Sinclair said the products have been flying off the shelves so quickly she said she didn’t expect them to stay for long.
“We’ve had church people coming in here saying they want to sanitize and have everyone wipe their hands at service, or people who work in an office stocking up,” she said.
She said she’d even heard of customers saying they’re mixing soap with rubbing alcohol, but she assured a customer that antibacterial soap would get the job done by itself.
Area grocery stores cannot keep hand sanitizer on the shelves. Bi-lo, Food Lion, Big Lots and Lidl were all sold out of hand sanitizer as of Tuesday afternoon.
“It’s been building,” said Trent Cooper, grocery manager for Food Lion on Highway 72. “Ever since the coronavirus, people have been buying.”
Cooper reported that he believes there is a shortage at the warehouse which has caused delays in hand sanitizer supply.
The Aldi on Highway 25 received five cases of hand sanitizer and were placing one case at each register. The 7-eleven convenience stores on Highway 25 were all out of hand sanitizer, as was the Bi-Lo in Coronaca, though there were still a few travel-size bottles at the checkout aisles. Wipes and other cleaning products still lined the shelves of the Walgreens at Montague Avenue and the Bypass, though there was no sanitizer to be seen.
Bi-Lo, Food Lion, Lidl and Aldi still had plenty of hand soap and cleaning supplies on the shelves. Betty Sprowl, assistant manager at the Dollar Tree on U.S. 25 Business, said the rush to buy has only really affected hand sanitizer at her store, too.
“We have no hand sanitizer at all — even the little personal sanitizers. Nothing,” she said.
The virus, which was first detected in China but since has spread globally and infected more than 100,000 people. Anywhere from two to 14 days after exposure, an infected person might experience fever, coughing and shortness of breath, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.
The CDC released guidelines for businesses, advising business owners and managers to encourage sick employees to stay home, cleaning environments routinely and thoroughly and push hand hygiene for all employees.
Cautious behavior caused by concerns about the virus’ spread have triggered some unexpected consequences. Blood centers nationwide have seen a drop in donations, according to a news release from The Blood Connection. Low donor turnout could lead to blood shortages, which could impact local hospitals, the release said.
Caution at churchA Georgetown/Washington, D.C. church is on self-quarantine after D.C.’s coronavirus outbreak. The church’s rector and organist have been confirmed as COVID-19 positive cases.
Last week, the Episcopal Diocese of Upper South Carolina sent out via email some recommended practices to minimize the spread of infectious diseases, including staying home if you are sick (including clergy) and frequent hand-washing.
The email also addressed receiving the sacrament of Communion, citing peer-reviewed studies and CDC guidance since the 1980s, which suggest risk of infectious disease transmission by a common communion cup is very low and appropriate safeguards further diminish the risk.
The Rev. Mary Balfour Dunlap of the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection in Greenwood said knowing what has happened in the D.C. area does not make her feel as if churches need to do more than they are already being encouraged to do to prevent spread of infectious disease.
“The common cup is the best practice because our mouths have less bacteria than our hands,”
Dunlap explained, regarding receiving Communion by common cup, versus a method known as intinction, where the wafer is dipped into the chalice of wine.
“We believe the sacrament is present in both the bread and the wine,” she said. “If you choose to only take the bread, you’re not having less Communion.”
Staying safe and healthy to the best of one’s ability is important, Dunlap said.
“But, I also think it’s important to not panic and not live into too much anxiety,” Dunlap said. “We are safe in God’s arms. We are not immune to sickness, but we have to have faith and trust. I want to live into my faith, which is to trust God. If I was sick and knew I was sick, I would not be at church.”
Wesley Commons cancels musical actFriday night’s musical performance by Act of Congress has been canceled. The Alabama-based band was scheduled to close out Greenwood Performing Arts 2019-20 season at Greenwood Community Theatre Friday. The show’s sponsor, Wesley Commons, a retirement community, has decided to scale back activities and sponsored programs at this time.
Wesley Commons released a statement saying: “Wesley Commons is scheduled to sponsor the upcoming show, Act of Congress. However, due to the evolving nature of COVID-19 and its potential impact on members of the community, Wesley Commons’ leadership has decided to scale back its activities and sponsored programs at this time. It is in the best interest of our community to take an abundance of caution at the time. Due to these circumstances, GPA feels the best decision is to cancel the show and potentially reschedule at a later time.”
Christy Rowe, outgoing executive director for GPA, said the performing arts series’ ticket holders have been extremely gracious.
“Our board and leadership has received praise for wise leadership during this uncertain time,” Rowe said.
When asked about the decision to cancel the show, Jon Scott, Wesley Commons Foundation manager and public information officer issued the following statement via email from the Wesley Commons’ administration:
“Due to the evolving nature of COVID-19 and its potential impact on members of the community, Wesley Commons’ leadership has decided to scale back its activities and sponsored programs at this time. We have been diligently following this matter closely for the past several weeks and are continuing to refer to the updated guidelines of SCDHEC and the CDC regarding the most effective ways to prevent the spread of this virus. It is for these reasons, we feel it is in the best interest of our community to take an abundance of caution at this time. Due to the potential impact of those we serve and the greater Greenwood community, we feel it is prudent to limit contact where at all possible at this time. Nonetheless, proper hygiene, including frequent and proper handwashing, remains an invaluable tool to fight the spreading of this contagion. We remain dedicated to our community and will continue to adjust our responses as needed. For more detailed information on this virus and recommendations for you and your family, please refer to the CDC.”