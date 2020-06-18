VELUX will invest $26 million to expand its Greenwood operation, the state Department of Commerce announced Thursday.
The company, which was founded in 1941, manufactures roof windows, skylights, tubular daylighting devices, commercial skylights and decorative blinds. Skylights and roof windows are made at the Greenwood facility.
On Tuesday, Greenwood County Council voted unanimously to amend a fee in lieu of ad valorem tax agreement and to execute a new fee in lieu of tax and incentive agreement with VELUX Greenwood.
VELUX Greenwood is located at 450 Old Brickyard Rd. in Greenwood.
Individuals interested in working for VELUX should visit veluxusa.com/careers.