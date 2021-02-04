Julienne Marie Burgeson-Butkus, 55, of Cross Hill, died Wednesday night after her vehicle struck a tree in Laurens County, according to the state Highway Patrol.
The crash happened about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday along S.C. Highway 39 near Watts Bridge Road, a quarter of a mile south of Cross Hill.
A southbound 2001 Volkswagen went off the right side of the roadway, Trooper Joe Hovis said. The driver overcorrected, sending the vehicle off the left side of the roadway where it struck a tree.
Burgeson-Butkus, who wasn't wearing a seat belt, died at the scene. Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp, who released the driver's identity, said she died from blunt force trauma.
Highway Patrol's Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team is investigating the wreck.