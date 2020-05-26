UPDATE: The girl has been found safe. Here's the latest: bit.ly/2TNQMK5.
____
A 14-year-old girl from Greenwood was last seen Monday night and deputies need the public’s help finding her.
The girl was last seen at about 6:30 p.m. Monday at a Fenwick Court residence.
Anyone with information about the girl’s disappearance is urged to call the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office at 864-942-8632 or call 911.
Officials with the sheriff’s office are investigating, and Sgt. Jeff Graham said they are working to confirm additional details before releasing more information.