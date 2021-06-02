A pedestrian who was struck by two vehicles Tuesday night in Laurens County has died.
Laurens County Deputy Coroner Bobbie Pace said the name of the pedestrian, a 22-year-old woman, is not being released at this time.
According to the state Highway Patrol, the wreck happened at 10:29 p.m. on U.S. 221 near Jimmy Hellams Drive, which is a half-mile north of Laurens.
A southbound 2018 Dodge Journey struck the pedestrian, who was not wearing reflective clothing, Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said. A 2000 Chrysler minivan, also heading south, subsequently hit the pedestrian.
Neither occupant of the Dodge was injured, Bolt said, nor was the driver of the Chrysler.