Two Saluda High School students are dead and another seriously injured following a single-vehicle wreck Monday night.
Drayton Wade Black and Jaden Coleman both died at the scene of the wreck, said Saluda County Coroner Keith Turner, while Jaden's brother Kadius Coleman received life-threatening injuries and was taken to Prisma Health Richland Hospital. Black was a senior at Saluda High School, where he played on the baseball team, while Jaden and Kadius played on the school's football team.
Black was driving his 2007 Chevrolet Silverado south along Long Road, off of U.S. Highway 378, when at about 10:15 p.m. the truck went off the left side of the road and struck a tree, said state Highway Patrol Master Trooper David Jones. Black and Kadius weren't wearing seat belts and were ejected from the vehicle, while Jaden was trapped in the front passenger seat.
Black and Jaden died at the scene of the wreck, while Kadius was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The school and the families of the three students received an outpouring of support Tuesday on social media.
"We would like for everyone to pray for the staff, students, parents and friends of Saluda High School and community," said a post on the Batesburg-Leesville Panthers Athletic Booster Club Facebook page. In a tweet from Abbeville's football team, someone wrote: "We ask Panther Nation to be praying for these families and the Saluda community right now. We are rivals on the field but no one should be without our prayers and support during tough times. Lord cover the families now with your love."