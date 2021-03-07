Two people escaped a fire that destroyed a house in Greenwood.
The blaze at a house in the 500 block of Washington Avenue was fully involved by the time firefighters arrived, said Todd Wall, battalion chief with the Greenwood Fire Department Station 1.
The house was destroyed in the Saturday blaze, he said. Three engine companies and a tower company responded. Firefighters took about 20 minutes to get the fire under control. An investigation took about three hours.
The blaze appeared to be a result of an electrical malfunction between a heater and an electrical outlet, Wall said.
A resident reported being awakened by the smell of smoke. The fire appears to have started in a front bedroom, he said.
Although the residents escaped without injury, several dogs in a kennel were killed in the blaze. Only one dog survived.
The family is being helped by the American Red Cross, according to a news release. Disaster-trained volunteers are assisting the residents by providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing and shelter, along with referrals to needed resources.