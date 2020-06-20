Two people were killed and a third person was injured Saturday afternoon in a head-on collision on Highway 25.
Murice Brian Howard, 47, of Greenwood, and Jessie James Smith, 49, of Greenville, died at the scene, Greenwood County Coroner Sonny Cox said.
According to Highway Patrol Cpl. Matt Southern, a 2018 Chevy Silverado traveling north on U.S. 25 crossed the center line and struck a 2009 Chevy Impala, which was traveling south near Highway 67 about 2:30 p.m.
The driver and front-seat passenger in the Impala, Howard and Smith, were trapped in the vehicle and died at the scene. They were both wearing seat belts, Southern said.
The driver of the Silverado, who was also wearing a seat belt, was injured and taken to an area hospital. The Highway Patrol did not identify the driver of the Silverado.
Southern said the wreck is under investigation.