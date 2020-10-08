Two drivers were hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries after a wreck Thursday afternoon on Calhoun Road, according to officials.
A 2003 Volkswagen Beetle was southbound on Dixie Drive, stopped at the stop sign at the intersection with Calhoun Road, said Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the state Highway Patrol. At 3:22 p.m., the driver turned onto Calhoun Road without yielding and was hit by a 2013 Ford Escape heading west on Calhoun Road.
Both drivers were the sole occupants in their vehicles, and both were taken to the hospital for treatment, Bolt said. The driver of the Beetle, who isn’t being identified because Bolt said they were a minor, was charged with failure to yield right of way.