It was a clear Saturday morning and Julio Cesar Castro Perez was heading to a store near his Saluda County residence in his wife's car.
He never made it.
An 18-wheeler crashed into the 2009 Honda Civic just after 8 a.m., crushing the vehicle and likely killing the 45-year-old man instantly.
There is contention about the details surrounding this collision on Nov. 18, 2017, but Benny Shelton Trucking still settled a federal wrongful death lawsuit instead of heading to a jury trial.
McWhirter, Bellinger & Associates announced the nearly million dollar settlement for the family on Monday.
"This man who was a pillar of his community and a father of three young kids was taken too soon," attorney Melissa Mosier said in a released statement explaining why her firm took the case.
The wreck
In a complaint filed Jan. 28, 2019 — attorneys say it came after the trucking company's insurer denied the family's claim — Mosier lays out an account of the wreck.
Castro drove west along Yarborough Road, stopping at a stop sign before turning left onto a stretch of state Highway 121 called Newberry Highway. He completed his turn onto the road and was completely within his lane of travel.
A 1993 Peterbilt truck pulling an empty logging trailer crossed the centerline and struck the Civic head-on. A post-crash inspection of the tractor-trailer showed the brakes "fell below minimum safety standards."
The truck's driver, Benny Shelton, denied this version of events. Instead, the Kentucky man said he tried to avoid hitting Castro, whose vehicle never fully made it to the southbound lane, and denied having bad brakes.
On the day of the wreck, the state Highway Patrol released a short description of what happened that does not contradict the accounts of either side. No one was charged.
The settlement
Lancer Insurance Co., which covers Benny Shelton Trucking for up to $1 million, agreed to a $975,000 settlement, according to an August order approving a settlement.
Of that sum, $390,000 goes to McWhirter, Bellinger & Associates P.A. for attorney fees, along with $16,658.66 to cover costs. The remaining $568,341.34 is split among Castro's widow and five children — two adults who live in Guatemala and three minors who live in Saluda — with portions of that not paying out for more than a decade.
Castro's estate agreed that no other claims could be made against the company as a term of the settlement.