Thanksgiving is one of the deadliest times for South Carolina's roadways, and despite fewer people traveling because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, state Highway Patrol troopers are keeping an eye out for distracted or dangerous driving.
"We really don't know what things will look like this year, but this is typically our busiest time of year," Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said. "You're going to see more troopers on the road."
Last year's Thanksgiving travel period saw 22 traffic fatalities on South Carolina's roads. Troopers and officers will be out in increased numbers, patrolling from Wednesday night through Sunday. As of Tuesday, there have been 919 traffic fatalities in the state, as opposed to 896 at the same time last year.
Bolt said some of the offenses troopers will be looking out for include speeding, distracted driving, driving under the influence and seat belt violations.
"People need to slow down, take their time — Thanksgiving dinner will still be there when you get there," he said.
For people driving longer distances, he said it's critical to get enough rest before driving for long stints. Drivers on a long trip should take breaks, or plan to have someone else drive so they can rest as needed.
Seat belts, Bolt said, are critical in reducing injury and fatality. In more than half of fatal wrecks the Highway Patrol investigates, the people who died were not wearing seat belts.
"Wearing your seat belt is really your only way to prevent injury or death in a wreck," he said.
He also urged drivers to put down their cellphones, citing distracted driving as another major factor in many fatal wrecks. For people who might get together with family or friends for Thanksgiving, he also said anyone planning to drink should have a designated driver, get a taxi or use a rideshare service to avoid driving while intoxicated.
As of Wednesday morning, Greenwood County had seen 20 traffic fatalities in 2020, as reported by the state Department of Public Safety. Abbeville County's highways had seen five fatalities, while Laurens County had seen 23 and McCormick County only one.