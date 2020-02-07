Two Greenwood women died and two children were injured in a head-on wreck Friday on Old Laurens Road.
The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office identified the women as twins Kierra L. Cunningham and Tierra L. Cunningham, both 26 years old.
The wreck happened at about 11:30 a.m.
A 2017 Kia sedan heading north along Old Laurens Road crossed the centerline and struck a Ford F-350 head-on near Sandshore Drive, Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said. The driver and front passenger of the Kia died at the scene, while two improperly restrained children in the backseat were taken to Self Regional Medical Center’s emergency room.
The Ford’s driver was taken to Self with non-life-threatening injuries.
A sedan at the scene showed heavy front-end damage. The driver’s side doors appeared to have been cut from the car’s frame.
Along with state Highway Patrol, Greenwood County EMS, firefighters and sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene. To route traffic away from the wreck, deputies directed cars up Sandshore Drive and onto Starboard Tack to get back on Old Laurens Road.