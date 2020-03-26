Troopers are looking for help finding the second vehicle that struck a woman, killing her Thursday morning on Ninety Six Highway.
Shantay Shenise Crawford, 32, of Phoenix Street, Greenwood died Thursday morning on S.C. Highway 34, according to the Greenwood County Coroner's Office.
It was about 6:30 a.m. when she was struck near the highway's intersection with Sherard Road. She died at the scene.
State Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said the woman was first struck by a westbound Chevrolet HHR SUV on Highway 34, before being hit by a second vehicle of unknown make and model that was headed east. The driver of the Chevrolet was wearing a seat belt and was not injured, Bolt said.
Troopers are trying to find the second vehicle, but the only information about it is that it left the scene headed east on Highway 34 toward Ninety Six, and it might have damage to the undercarriage. Anyone with information is urged to call the Highway Patrol at 803-896-9621 or call Midlands Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6372.
The case is under investigation by the highway patrol and its Multi-Accident Investigation Team, along with the Coroner's Office.