Authorities are searching for the driver of a vehicle that was involved in a fatal wreck Thursday night along U.S. 25 North.
The wreck happened at 11:54 p.m. along the 2200 block of Montague Ave. Extension.
A pedestrian walking along the road was struck by a southbound vehicle, according to Cpl. Matthew Southern with the state Highway Patrol. Coroner Sonny Cox said the pedestrian died at Self Regional Medical Center about a half-hour later.
Cox said release of victim information was pending notification of next of kin.
Authorities think the vehicle could be a 2003-06 Ford F-150 pickup truck that is perhaps white.
Anyone with information is asked to call Highway Patrol at 803-896-9621 or 800-768-1501, or Midland Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIMESC. Tips can also be sent through midlandscrimestoppers.com or the P3 Tips smartphone app.