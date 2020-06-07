Authorities are searching for a truck and its driver after a crash involving a motorcycle in Abbeville County.
The crash happened about 9:10 p.m. Saturday along state Highway 201 near its intersection with Milford Dairy Road.
A pickup truck heading south on S.C. 201 turned left in front of a northbound 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle, causing the bike to hit the truck, Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said. The driver and passenger on the motorcycle were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Additional information on the truck was not immediately available.
The state Highway Patrol's Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team is investigating.