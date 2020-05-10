Authorities say a Greenwood woman died after being struck by two vehicles Sunday night.
Cathy Joyce Hodge, 45, died at the scene of her injuries, Greenwood County Coroner Sonny Cox said. She lived along U.S. Highway 25 South.
The wreck happened at about 9 p.m. Sunday along U.S. 25 South near Auto 25 Drive In.
Hodge was crossing the road when she was struck by a 2012 Mercedes SUV heading north, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the state Highway Patrol. She landed in the southbound lane and was struck by a 1995 Ford F-150.
Bolt said the occupants of the vehicles were wearing seat belts and were not injured.
Dozens of responders were still on site after 10 p.m. A sheet supported by two ambulances blocked part of the view of the scene, while Hodge's husband was being comforted just a few yards away.
The Coroner's Office and Highway Patrol are investigating.