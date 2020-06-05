Eddie Morgan should have been celebrating his birthday on Friday. Instead, he died after being struck by a vehicle while walking along the block of U.S. Highway 25 North where he lived.
Hours after the 62-year-old's family and pastor joined Trooper Joe Hovis for a press conference urging anyone with information to come forward, authorities announced the vehicle involved in the wreck had been found.
"Today is my uncle's birthday. He passed away on his birthday from an accident," his niece, Katrina Chiles, said as her voice quivered with emotion while speaking to the press at 11 a.m. "You could have thought you hit a deer, or a dog — it was an accident. Please come forward for the sake of this family."
The wreck happened at 11:54 p.m. Thursday along the 2200 block of Montague Ave. Extension.
Morgan was walking along the road was struck by a southbound vehicle, according to Cpl. Matthew Southern with the state Highway Patrol. Coroner Sonny Cox said Morgan died at Self Regional Medical Center about a half-hour later.
In an alert sent to Greenwood County residents shortly before 2 p.m. Friday, county officials said the vehicle had been located. Troopers thought the vehicle could be a 2003-06 Ford F-150 pickup truck that is perhaps white.