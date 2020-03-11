A driver was injured after their SUV rolled Wednesday afternoon on U.S. 25 after being struck by a vehicle turning onto the highway, according to the state Highway Patrol.
It took close to an hour for responders to clear the scene on U.S. 25 North at Pepperhill Lane in Greenwood County, where traffic was backed up for blocks.
Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said the collision happened at about 4:40 p.m. when the driver of a 2002 Nissan SUV headed north on U.S. 25 was struck by a 2008 Buick SUV turning off of Pepperhill Lane.
The collision caused the Nissan to roll, and while the driver was wearing a seat belt, they were taken to Self Regional Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The Buick's driver was also wearing his seat belt and was not injured, Bolt said. The driver, Bruce Belding of Greenwood, was charged with failure to yield right of way.