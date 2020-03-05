The intersection of Grace Street and Durst Avenue is back open after an overnight closing because of a break in a water main.
Greenwood CPW crews were able to isolate the break overnight and made repairs by morning. Meanwhile, police had the whole intersection blocked, then just part of Durst Avenue approaching the intersection.
CPW announced Thursday morning that the repairs were made and service was back on. Later in the day, Greenwood police posted on Facebook that the intersection was back open and the roadway did not suffer as much damage as initially thought.