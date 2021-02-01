Evening traffic backed up briefly Monday along West Cambridge Avenue as Greenwood firefighters responded to an electrical fire at a house on the 500-block.
Fire trucks parked in front of the house blocked traffic in the eastbound lane with drivers turning onto Calhoun Avenue to avoid the backup. A Greenwood city fire official said the call was for an electrical fire under the house, which was extinguished and power to the house was cut.
The scene was cleared shortly and traffic resumed as normal.