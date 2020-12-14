Authorities say someone removed flags from the Veterans Memorial in Ware Shoals over the weekend.
Ware Shoals Police Chief Bryan Louis said all the flags were taken down and were found on the ground. The American flag was also stolen from the memorial. He said they think it happened Sunday night.
A post on the Town of Ware Shoals Facebook page said a Batman jersey was found where the American flag was previously located.
Officials are asking anyone with information to call the Ware Shoals Police Department at 864-456-7444 or Ware Shoals Town Hall at 864-456-7478.
This is a developing story.