Showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and tonight that could cause flooding in the Lakelands.
As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service forecast showed rain starting at about 4 p.m. in Greenwood and continuing into the night, with rainfall totals of 1.5 to 2 inches of rain expected.
"This could result in localized flooding of small streams and urbanized areas. In addition to the flooding threat, a few of the thunderstorms could produce brief severe weather, mainly in the form of damaging winds, although an isolated weak tornado cannot be ruled out," according to a National Weather Service hazardous weather outlook that spanned the Upstate and into North Carolina and Georgia.